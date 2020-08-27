Why Beyond Meat Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) climbed 5.3% on Thursday after the meat alternatives company launched a new e-commerce site.

So what

Beyond Meat's new online store will allow its U.S.-based customers to order the company's plant-based food -- including bulk packages, mixed product bundles, and trial packs -- and have it delivered to their doorstep within two days.

Image source: Beyond Meat.

Beyond Meat noted that its shipping boxes are able to be recycled and will be sent via UPS carbon neutral shipping, which offsets its emissions by funding landfill gas capture projects. This will likely resonate with Beyond Meat's customers, who tend to be more environmentally conscious than the average consumer.

Now what

Beyond Meat has spent most of its young life as a public company expanding its traditional retail distribution network. Its products can now be found in 26,000 stores across the U.S., and its partners include industry giants Walmart, Costco, Target, Kroger, and Whole Foods, among others.

Yet the move into e-commerce is wise. Grocery sales -- like much of the rest of the retail market -- is shifting online. Beyond Meat knows this, and it's attempting to meet its customers where they want to shop.

Moreover, many people are currently avoiding shopping in stores due to coronavirus-related fears. They'll no doubt appreciate the option to order online, and the resulting sales could be a powerful growth driver for Beyond Meat during the COVID-19 crisis.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Beyond Meat, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Beyond Meat, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Costco Wholesale and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.