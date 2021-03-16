Why Beyond Meat Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) had tumbled 5.1% as of 1:25 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, after J.P. Morgan cut its price target to $91 a share, and reiterated a rating of underweight on the stock.

So what

That $91 price would have sounded like a gift as recently as a year ago, but Beyond Meat shares have more than doubled over the course of the pandemic, and now trade north of $140, up 136% from their year-ago price.

Just yesterday, Jefferies said that it thinks $140 is a fine price for Beyond Meat stock, which it rates a hold. It says Beyond Meat "retains an advantage over other meat-alternative companies, as one of the first-movers in the space."

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

I'd focus less on what other investors think (even investment banks), and more on the numbers that Beyond Meat itself reports. And from that perspective, I'm not impressed.

Although sales were up strongly last year, rising 36.6% year over year, Beyond Meat still hasn't figured out how to earn a profit from all its sales success. It lost $53 million last year, its worst earnings year ever, and burned through $115 million in negative free cash flow -- also its worst number ever.

As competition gets stiffer from fellow "new food" companies like Impossible Foods, Tattooed Chef, Soylent, and Huel -- and from traditional food producers offering meatless alternatives -- the time for Beyond Meat to parlay its first-mover advantage into sector-leading profits is running out.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Beyond Meat, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Beyond Meat, Inc. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.