Why Beyond Meat Stock Dropped Monday

What happened

Shares of planted-based "meat" purveyor Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) got chopped up on Monday after analysts at Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from neutral to underweight -- and cut their price target on the stock by more than 40%, to just $29 a share.

Beyond Meat stock is down 3% as of 11:30 a.m. ET in response.

So what

In a report out last week, investment bank BTIG described the sales performance of McDonald's McPlant burger (made by Beyond Meat) as "underwhelming" and lacking "evidence to support a national rollout in the near future." Today, Piper Sandler is echoing those worries, and adding some more of its own, in a report covered by StreetInsider.com.

Beyond Meat is burning cash, warns Piper, and has "no clear path to positive [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization]." Although the company's goal of "lowering prices below that of animal protein ... by 2024" are admirable, an inflationary environment means that this will probably hurt pricing for Beyond Meat more than it helps sales volumes.

For this reason, Piper is cutting its estimates for both 2022 and 2023 sales and also lowering the multiple the analyst thinks investors will pay for those sales, given slower growth, less profitability, and a weak balance sheet at Beyond Meat.

Now what

Long term, Piper Sandler seems open to being convinced that the stock is a buy. If prices do come down below those of real meat, the analyst opines that since 31% of consumers surveyed say they'd be willing to give plant-based meat a try if it was cheaper than real meat, "with Beyond's historical ~45% repeat rate, this would imply ~15% volume lift."

But given the banker's expectation that it would take "large price cuts" to get prices down below those of real meat, Piper ultimately concludes that the gains in volume would "still not be enough to offset the large price cuts, resulting in a potentially large net sales decline."

And that's a sell in Piper's book.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Beyond Meat, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Beyond Meat, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.