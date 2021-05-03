Why Beyond Meat Sank 4% Today

What happened

Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) fell by 4% Monday after food industry giant Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) announced it was launching its own line of plant-based burgers.

So what

The threat of a large, well-financed rival with a national distribution network has always been hanging over Beyond Meat, and this new offering is not the first plant-based offering from the protein producer. So the market's reaction was curious, though Tyson's new products will be a more of a direct threat to the plant-based meat maker's primary business.

On the other hand, this is also Tyson's second attempt at a plant-based burger. Its first one was eventually phased out.

The competition Beyond Meat investors fear. Image source: Tyson Foods.

Now what

Tyson Foods is the biggest producer of beef, poultry, and pork in the country, but it is also smart enough to see the trends and recognize when there are markets to exploit. Because plant-based meat alternatives could threaten sales of its core products, establishing its own brand for such alternatives could help soften any blow.

In its announcement of the new product offerings, Tyson said plant-based protein sales last year increased 148%, but asserted that consumers are missing a "meatier" option for grilling.

The protein producer says its new burgers, bratwurst and Italian sausages, and ground meat are made from pea protein and are soy-free. They will be added to its plant-based brand Raised & Rooted, which is available in 10,000 stores in the U.S., and across Europe.

It's that broad ability to reach more consumers that likely had Beyond Meat investors worried on Monday about the competitive threat Tyson poses.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Beyond Meat, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Beyond Meat, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.