Why Better Home & Finance Holding Stock Zoomed Almost 23% Higher This Week

Key Points

It now has significantly more in its coffers to fund warehouse mortgages.

This segment of the real estate market is currently experiencing robust demand.

10 stocks we like better than Better Home & Finance ›

Next-generation mortgage company Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ: BETR) was a star on the stock market this week. Following its announcement that it was vastly expanding a key market segment, investors snapped up its shares as eagerly as if they were buying a home.

Consequently, Better's stock rose by nearly 23% over the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

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Doubling down

Better announced on Monday that it had successfully amended its warehouse credit facility with one specific bank. The new capacity of that instrument is $350 million, exactly twice the previous level of $175 million. The company said its partner is a "leading global banking institution," but it did not identify it. It also did not detail the terms of that bank's latest involvement.

That move increases Better's total warehouse capacity to $750 million from $575 million, the company said.

With that, it's placing a bet -- a solid one, in my opinion -- on the continued popularity of warehouse facilities. It quoted its treasurer, Robert Wilson, as saying that "As we head into what we expect to be a significant period of origination growth over the next few months, expanding our total warehouse capacity to $750 million will help us meet increasing borrower demand."

"This amendment is a clear signal of the momentum we're building at Better," he added.

Vast potential

I'd agree with those sentiments. Ecommerce is an unstoppable force in the retail world, and even though it's well-established, it'll continue to grow in popularity. This will necessitate more warehouse space, so if any segment of the real estate market is reliably high-potential for mortgage providers, it's that one. Better is making a smart move here, I think, and therefore the stock is worth considering.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.