Why Best Inc. Stock Isn't Living Up to Its Name Today

What happened

Shares of Best Inc. (NYSE: BEST) had plunged by 18.5% as of 12:45 p.m. Friday after the supply chain specialist announced plans to sell its Chinese express delivery business to rival J&T Express for $1.1 billion. However, the company, which is backed by e-commerce powerhouse Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) -- its largest shareholder -- will receive only $600 million in cash on the deal.

Does that make sense?

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

On the one hand, selling off its express delivery business seems likely to crimp the supply chain company's growth. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Best's express business is basically its crown jewel, accounting for $3 billion of the company's $4.6 billion in revenue over the past 12 months.

On top of that, the fact that out of the $1.1 billion sales price, Best expects to receive only $600 million -- a haircut of more than 45% -- is certainly disappointing.

It doesn't help, either, that Best didn't elaborate on where the other half a billion dollars is going, referring vaguely only to "certain adjustments and conditions under the terms of a definitive agreement entered into by the parties."

Now what

On the other hand, though, the company says it will keep its "other businesses, namely, Supply Chain Management, Freight, Ucargo and Global." And given that Best Inc.'s market capitalization today stands at less than $670 million, you might think that a $600 million payment would mean that Best stock would be backed up nearly entirely by cash after this sale.

Except that it isn't. Best, you see, has more than $1.2 billion in net debt on its books today. That $600 million -- even if applied fully to paying down that debt load -- would only cut it by half.

Add in the fact that Best has never earned a profit and that its sales slid 12% last quarter, and it becomes clear why investors aren't at all thrilled to hear about this deal.

10 stocks we like better than BEST Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BEST Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.