Why Best Buy Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) have jumped today, up by 10% as of 1 p.m. EDT, after the company received an upgrade from Wall Street. Telsey Advisory Group boosted its rating from market perform to outperform.

So what

Telsey analyst Joseph Feldman believes that Best Buy has handled the COVID-19 pandemic relatively well, especially when compared to other retailers. At the same time, the wholesale shift to remote work at many companies is driving demand for consumer electronics necessary to work from home, such as laptops and webcams for videoconferencing.

Image source: Best Buy.

Despite widespread store closures, Best Buy has been able to retain around 70% of its sales, according to Feldman. The company currently offers curbside pickup for online orders, in addition to home delivery. The analyst goes as far as to suggest that Best Buy will emerge from the crisis as "a winner in retail," thanks to market share gains, strong cash flow, and effective leadership.

Now what

Telsey boosted its price target on best Buy shares from $72 to $90, which is derived from a forward earnings multiple of 15. Feldman is modeling for earnings per share of $6 next year. Separately, UBS increased its price target from $74 to $80 while maintaining a neutral rating on the stock.

Looking ahead, the analyst is also encouraged about new gaming consoles that are scheduled to launch later this year, which should also boost Best Buy's gaming business. Best Buy reports first-quarter results on Thursday.

10 stocks we like better than Best Buy

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Best Buy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.