Why Best Buy Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) fell 12.3% on Tuesday after the consumer electronics company issued a tepid sales forecast for the all-important holiday shopping season.

Best Buy's revenue rose less than 1% year over year to $11.9 billion in its fiscal 2022 third quarter. The retailer's domestic comparable store sales increased 2%, as it lapped the 22.6% comp growth Best Buy experienced during the prior-year period.

Best Buy's sales benefited from higher pandemic-related demand for mobile devices, home theater equipment, and appliances. "More people continue to sustainably work, entertain, cook, and connect at home," CEO Corie Barry said in a press release.

Best Buy's domestic comp growth was partially offset by store closures and its decision to exit the Mexican market late last year. Increased promotional activity also weighed on its profit margins. Best Buy's domestic gross margin declined to 23.4% from 24% in the year-ago quarter, while its adjusted operating margin decreased to 5.8% from 6.1%.

Still, Best Buy's adjusted earnings per share inched up 1% to $2.08, which was above the consensus analyst estimate of $1.91.

Investors, however, appeared to focus more on the company's guidance. Management expects revenue of $16.4 billion to $16.9 billion, with comparable sales potentially falling as much as 2% and adjusted gross margin declining by roughly 30 basis points.

CFO Matt Bilunas also warned investors that Best Buy would likely need to offer more discounts in the year ahead, as the retail industry normalizes and supply chain bottlenecks improve.

"Clearly, as inventory becomes more free, you can imagine that promotionality is going to start to increase," Bilunas said during a conference call with analysts.

