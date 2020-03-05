Why Best Buy (BBY) is Such a Great Value Stock Pick Right Now

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?

Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY.

Best Buy in Focus

BBY may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 12 its P/S ratio of 0.5, and its decent dividend yield of 2.6%. These factors suggest that Best Buy is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that BBY has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.

Best Buy Co., Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Best Buy Co., Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Best Buy Co., Inc. Quote



But before you think that Best Buy is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 2.4% in the past 60 days, thanks to six upward revisions in the past two months compared to two lower.

This estimate strength is actually enough to push BBY to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

So really, Best Buy is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double



Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.



See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.