Markets
LMT

Why Berkshire Hathaway, Lockheed Martin, and Harley-Davidson Stocks All Dropped This Morning

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Over the weekend, congressional and White House plans for a quick bailout of companies crushed by coronavirus and a quick mail-out of cash checks to employees stuck at home and unable to earn wages fell apart.  

With recession fears looming, but several Republican senators stuck in self-quarantine and Democrats generally unsupportive, the coronavirus stimulus bill failed to pass a vote in the Senate late Sunday -- and industrial stocks are getting pummeled in response. In early trading Monday, shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) both tumbled more than 5%, and Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) fell more than 10%.

As of 10:45 a.m., Berkshire shares remain down 3.7%, Lockheed 4.3%, and Harley 7%.

Capitol Dome in Washington, D.C.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer explained the Democrats' opposition thusly: The Republican-sponsored bill contained a "large corporate bailout with no protections for workers and virtually no oversight." Sen. Schumer predicts a different deal can be reached today, but says that as of Sunday evening there were "still too many problems in the proposed legislation."  

Now what

Meanwhile, House Democrats are pushing forward with a different bill, one that will "add protections for workers, to expand unemployment insurance to four months at 100% pay and increase aid to hospitals, state and local governments," reports The Wall Street Journal, but one that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says will still be compatible with the $1.3 trillion deal still stuck in the Senate.  

Reconciling two competing bills could, however, take more time than simply passing one in one house and having the other approve it. With the S&P 500 currently down "only" 2.4% on the weekend's disappointing news, I'm actually surprised the reaction among investors isn't more negative than it has been -- but even so, time's a-wasting.

The longer this process drags out, the steeper I would expect today's stock slide to become.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway (A shares)
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Berkshire Hathaway (A shares) wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and short January 2021 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMT BRK.A BRK.B HOG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular