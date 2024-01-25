Why Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) ended the recent trading session at $380.85, demonstrating a +1.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

The company's stock has climbed by 5.5% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Berkshire Hathaway B in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.78, showcasing a 41.64% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $76.73 billion, down 1.84% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Berkshire Hathaway B. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Berkshire Hathaway B is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Berkshire Hathaway B is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.73. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.96.

Meanwhile, BRK.B's PEG ratio is currently 2.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

