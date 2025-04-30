Why BellRing Brands (BRBR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with BellRing Brands (BRBR) standing at $77.14, reflecting a +0.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.09%.

The the stock of nutritional supplements company has risen by 2.12% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BellRing Brands in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.52, showcasing a 15.56% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $575.94 million, indicating a 16.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and a revenue of $2.31 billion, representing changes of +16.58% and +15.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BellRing Brands. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. BellRing Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BellRing Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.05 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.55 of its industry.

One should further note that BRBR currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.73.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

