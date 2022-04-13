Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Was Falling Today

What happened

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) was a stock market laggard on Wednesday. In late afternoon trading, the specialty retailer's share price was down marginally (by 0.3%) on a day when the S&P 500 index was trading well higher. The culprit was the company's latest set of quarterly results.

So what

For the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2021, which ended Feb. 26, Bed Bath & Beyond posted net sales of $2.05 billion, which was down a steep 22% from the same period of the previous year. Comparable sales also declined although not as badly, sliding by 12%. The story was similarly grim on the bottom line, on which the company flipped to an $82 million ($0.92 per share) loss, from the year-ago profit of $47 million.

Both headline figures missed analyst expectations, particularly the net loss. On average, prognosticators following the stock were expecting net sales of $2.07 billion, and a net profit of $0.03 per share.

Bed Bath & Beyond's underperformance was due to several damaging trends. In the earnings release, CEO Mark Tritton said, "Macroeconomic factors, such as the disruption of the global supply chain, the Omicron variant, as well as the geopolitical turbulence weighing on consumer confidence, have uncovered more vulnerabilities than we could have foreseen at this stage of our transformation, as we completely rebuild the foundation of our business."

Now what

Bed Bath & Beyond proffered selected guidance for the entirety of fiscal 2022. It believes that comparable sales will rise sequentially in the second half of the year, although it provided no details. Similarly, non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) should also increase in the same time frame. The company did not provide any net profit guidance for the year.

10 stocks we like better than Bed Bath & Beyond

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bed Bath & Beyond wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.