Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Rocketed Higher Wednesday Morning

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were off to the races Wednesday morning, surging as much as 36.3%. As of 10:40 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 14.1%.

Reports suggest that the struggling home goods retailer had secured financing to address its recent liquidity problems.

On Tuesday, a report emerged that suggested Bed Bath & Beyond was able to arrange critical financing, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing "people familiar with the matter." The company has been experiencing cash flow problems, which were made worse by a recent pullback in consumer spending. Record-high inflation and rising interest rates have forced people to prioritize spending, leaving some retailers fighting for scraps.

The past week has been particularly trying for Bed Bath & Beyond. The beleaguered retailer has experienced a precipitous decline in its stock price following revelations that billionaire investor Ryan Cohen had sold his nearly 10% stake in the company. Meme stock traders followed, which sent the stock careening lower, down 62% as of the market close on Tuesday. This limited Bed Bath & Beyond's financing options, scuttling a stock sale the company had considered.

Finding a new source of financing was critical for Bed Bath & Beyond, as the company had fallen behind on payments to vendors, causing some to limit or even halt shipments, leaving its retail stores short on necessary products to sell.

While this step was certainly a welcome one, it's just the first step in a long and challenging road to recovery for Bed Bath & Beyond. The company has struggled for years with the shift to e-commerce and its remaining shoppers have come to expect significant discounts as a matter of course.

The problems were evident when the company reported the results for its fiscal first quarter (ended May 28). Bed Bath & Beyond's revenue slumped 25% year over year and the company burned more than $400,000 in operating cash flow.

Bed Bath & Beyond's prospects are still pretty bleak. Investors should give the stock a wide berth until the home goods retailer shows signs it is mounting a successful turnaround.

