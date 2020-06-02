Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Gained 17% in May

What happened

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shareholders outperformed a surging market last month. The stock jumped 17% in May compared to a 4.5% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The rally removed only a tiny portion of recent losses, though, as shares remain lower by nearly 60% so far in 2020.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

May's stock price boost was mostly a reflection of rising optimism in the hardest-hit segments of the retailing industry. Bed Bath & Beyond joined struggling peers like Kohl's in rising last month as investors began to look past the current store closures to the resumption of normal selling activity.

Bed Bath & Beyond added to that optimism by announcing plans to have most of its stores open by mid-June.

Now what

The retailing chain's broader 2020 sales and earnings results should be pressured by the COVID-19 disruption, and growth wasn't looking good before the pandemic, either. Those challenges suggest that investors might want to wait for concrete signs of a rebound before buying shares of the specialty retailer.

Sure, its online channel saw a spike in volume during social distancing efforts in April and March. But Bed Bath & Beyond likely has a long period of work ahead that includes rethinking its physical store presence, branding, and merchandise offering mix.

10 stocks we like better than Bed Bath & Beyond

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bed Bath & Beyond wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.