Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Fell 13% in April

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares dropped by 13% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence -- a particularly lackluster performance given the 5.2% spike that the S&P 500 registered for the month.

The decline wasn't enough to completely derail the retailer's recent momentum, though. Its shares are still up by more than 40% so far in 2021 and have more than tripled over the past 12 months.

In mid-April, the specialty retailer announced earnings results for its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Feb. 27. And while it delivered a third consecutive quarter of comparable-store sales growth, Bed Bath & Beyond's business is far from recovered. Revenues have been falling for years as the company sheds its weaker brands and closes underperforming stores. That negative trend for the retailer continued through late 2020 even as the wider home furnishings industry flourished.

The executive team says Bed Bath & Beyond is in the midst of a three-year restructuring program that eventually will lead to steady growth and higher earnings potential. Investors who can tolerate significant risk might see market-thumping returns from the stock if that strategy plays out the way management hopes it will. But most investors will want to stick with retailing rivals like Target or TJX Companies that offer proven growth models.

