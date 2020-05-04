Why Bed Bath & Beyond Fell 2%, Then Ran 5% Higher Today

What happened

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) stumbled out of the gate when the markets opened Monday, falling 2% as the indexes also dropped to start the week.

While the indexes retraced their steps to breakeven at midday, the home goods retailer zipped past them, and its stock is now almost 5% higher, a near-10% round trip.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Investors seemed concerned at the outset that the economy might take longer to heal than expected, particularly after Berkshire Hathaway reported a $50 billion loss and Warren Buffett sold all his airline stock.

Equally troubling is the mounting evidence that the coronavirus pandemic started in a lab in the Wuhan region of China, for which the U.S. is promising China will be held accountable. That raised the specter of a return to the trade war, which damaged Bed Bath & Beyond along with its own ineptitude.

Now what

The turnaround in the retailer's stock today may have more to do with the immediate concern of getting the U.S. economy open again.

More states are allowing businesses to reopen, and the hope the worst of the pandemic is behind us seems strong. Bed Bath & Beyond has seen strong online sales during the COVID-19 outbreak, and it has begun bringing workers back. With its doors on the cusp of reopening, the retailer may be ready to put its turnaround plans to the test.

10 stocks we like better than Bed Bath & Beyond

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bed Bath & Beyond wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2021 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short June 2020 $205 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.