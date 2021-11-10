Why Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Could Be Worth Watching

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Beacon Roofing Supply’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Beacon Roofing Supply?

Great news for investors – Beacon Roofing Supply is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $89.67, but it is currently trading at US$58.47 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Beacon Roofing Supply’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Beacon Roofing Supply look like?

NasdaqGS:BECN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 85% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Beacon Roofing Supply. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BECN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BECN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BECN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Beacon Roofing Supply as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Beacon Roofing Supply you should be mindful of and 1 of these is potentially serious.

If you are no longer interested in Beacon Roofing Supply, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

