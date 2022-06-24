Why Bausch Health Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

What happened

Shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are surging today in response to the news that Joseph Papa has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately. Specifically, the drugmaker's shares were up by a noteworthy 15.9% as of 10:56 a.m. ET Friday.

Over the past six years, Papa has been instrumental in lowering the company's sky-high debt and keeping it out of bankruptcy court. That said, Bausch's turnaround has hit multiple obstacles in 2022.

So what

Bausch said in a statement Thursday evening that billionaire hedge fund manager John Paulson will fill the vacant board position. Paulson is currently an independent director of the company's newly spun-off Bausch + Lomb (NYSE: BLCO) eye-care business as well as the president and portfolio manager of his namesake investment management company, Paulson & Co.

Why are investors cheering this move? Bausch's shares were down an unsightly 73% year to date prior to today's uptick. Investors weren't particularly thrilled with the Bausch + Lomb spinoff or the company's now-suspended plan to spin off its aesthetic device unit, Solta Medical. Now they appear to be hoping that Paulson will help guide the drugmaker in a new, more profitable direction.

Now what

Is Bausch Health Companies stock worth buying on this shake-up in the board of directors? It's hard to say. The company has yet to announce any major change in direction in the wake of this news. So it might be best to take a wait-and-see approach for the time being.

10 stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bausch Health Companies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bausch Health Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.