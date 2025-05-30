Why Is Bausch (BHC) Down 13% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Bausch Health (BHC). Shares have lost about 13% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Bausch due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -7.84% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Bausch has an average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Bausch has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (BHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

