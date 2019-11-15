Why Bath & Body Works Has Been More Important Than Victoria's Secret For L Brands Over Recent Years

L Brands (NYSE: LB) engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty products. The companyâs financial performance over several quarters has been weak primarily due to sub-par performance by its iconic Victoriaâs Secrets brand. While the Victoria’s Secret brand has struggled, L Brandsâ Bath & Body Works division has gained prominence to become the most important growth driver for the company. Trefis highlights theÂ importance of its Bath & Body Works division for L Brands in an interactive dashboard. You can modify any of our key drivers to gauge the impact changes would have on L Brandsâ valuation.

Why Is Bath & Body Works So Important To L Brands?

#1 Bath & Body Contributes More Than One-Third Of L Brands’ Revenues

Bath & Body Works segment has achieved robust growth in the last few years, with revenues increasing from $3.6 billion in 2015 to more than $4.6 billion in FY 2018

This has been the most stable segment for the company, with growth in recent times being driven by higher comparable store salesÂ due to an uptick in revenues across most categories including home fragrance, body care soaps and sanitizers.

As a result, Bath & Body Worksâ contribution to L Brandsâ revenues has increased from less than 30% in 2015 to 35% in 2018.

We expect this segment to continue its growth trajectory, with revenues increasing at a rate of 10% to $5.1 billion in FY 2019

#2 Bath & Body Worksâ Division Has Outpaced Growth In L Brands’ Total Revenues In Each Of The Last 3 Years

L Brands has added $1.08 billion to total revenue since 2015 at an average annual rate of 3%.

B&B Works alone added $1.04 billion to L Brandsâ total revenue at an average annual rate of 9%.

Nearly all of L Brandsâ incremental revenue growth has come through B&B since 2015 – more than making up for the company’s declining Victoriaâs Secret segment which has lost nearly $300 million in total revenues since 2015

#3 Bath & Body Works Has Reported Strong Growth Compared To Key Brands For L Brands’ Prominent Competitors

Bath & Body Works has grown at an average annual rate of 9% over 2015- 2018 while the growth of the competitors has been in the range of 3% to 6%.

Additional details about growth of the biggest brand for competitors Gap, Abercrombie & Fitch and Urban Outfitters is available in our interactive dashboard.

#4 Bath & Body Works Has Been Operating At A Higher Margin Too

Bath & Body Worksâ three-year average operating margin was 13.2%, almost 80% more than that of L Brandâs total operating margin of 7.2%

Although, the companyâs operating margin in FYâ2018 was impacted due to a one-time loss on the sale of La Senza, Â and impairment charges related to Victoria’s Secret store closures, B&B Works has continued to operate at a higher margin than the company historically and is expected to continue to do so.

#5 Bath & Body Works Has Achieved Strong Comparable Sales Growth Over The Last Few Years

Bath & Body Works has seen robust growth in the last few years, with the brand achieving comparable sales growth in excess of 5% over 2016-17 and 11% in 2018

On the flip side, L Brandsâ comparable sales growth declined by 3% in 2017 before recovering to achieve a growth of 3% in 2018. B&B has comfortably outpaced the companyâs growth led by strong sales across most categories

Conclusion

B&B is L Brandsâ fastest-growing division – accounting for most of the companyâs growth.

With growth fundamentals remaining strong for the brand, we expect B&B to be pivotal to the companyâs long-term revenue growth, profitability improvement and enhanced shareholder returns.

Moreover, the brand holds strong growth potential as the brandâs body care products have significant growth opportunity in many key markets

Finally, L Brands’ largest segment, Victoria’s Secrets, has struggled over the last couple of years – increasing the importance of the B&B Works segment to L Brandsâ long-term growth.

Starting with our forecast for L Brands’ revenuesÂ as detailed above, we estimate the company’s adjusted EPS for full-year 2019 is to be around $2.59. Using this figure with our estimated forward P/E ratio of 9x, this works out to a price estimate of $23 for L Brandsâ stock

