Why Barrick Mining Stock Zoomed Nearly 9% Higher Today

Key Points

Fundamentals improved drastically thanks to a combination of volume and selling prices.

Its No. 1 metal hit all-time highs early this year.

10 stocks we like better than Barrick Mining ›

Barrick Mining's (NYSE: B) stock sure felt like the golden ticket to wealth on Monday. The veteran precious metals miner published its first quarterly earnings report of 2026 before market open, and the convincing beats on analyst estimates led to a bull run on the shares. At the end of the day, they were up by nearly 9%.

Big year-over-year leaps

Barrick's first quarter saw the company book $5.22 billion in revenue for a meaty 67% increase year-over-year. Its net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) flew even higher, more than doubling to $1.65 billion, or $0.98 per share, from $603 million.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Both metrics were well above the consensus analyst estimates. Pundits tracking the company were collectively modeling only $4.84 billion for revenue and $0.81 per share for non-GAAP (adjusted) net profit.

Barrick did well largely on increased volume and higher prices. Its production of gold, still the company's No. 1 metal, came in at 719,000 ounces, which well exceeded management's guidance of 640,000 to 680,000 ounces. Accompanying that was the dizzying heights of gold prices, which set new all-time records in January due largely to geopolitical instability.

Gold-plated

In its earnings release, Barrick effectively maintained its 2026 guidance. It's forecasting total gold production of 2.9 million to 3.25 million ounces, and believes the precious metal's price will be $4,500 per ounce. Meanwhile, copper production should be 190,000 to 220,000 metric tonnes, with the price assumption being $5.50 per pound.

I think Barrick, one of the more experienced and effective high-volume miners on the scene, has a good chance of posting more estimates-trouncing quarters this year. Geopolitical volatility doesn't seem to be abating, which should at least support the high prices of precious metals.

Meanwhile, its aggressive push into copper diversifies its business while setting it up as a key supplier to the future-forward green energy industry.

Should you buy stock in Barrick Mining right now?

Before you buy stock in Barrick Mining, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Barrick Mining wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.