Why Is Barrick Mining (B) Down 14.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Barrick Mining (B). Shares have lost about 14.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Barrick Mining due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Barrick Mining Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Barrick’s Q1 Earnings and Sales Beat on Higher Gold Prices

Barrick recorded profits (on a reported basis) of $1,602 million or 96 cents per share for first-quarter 2026, up from $474 million or 27 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 98 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents.



Barrick recorded total sales of $5,218 million, up 67% year over year. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,533.5 million.

Operational Highlights

Total gold production was 719,000 ounces in the reported quarter, down around 5.1% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 655,000 ounces. The average realized price of gold was $4,823 per ounce in the quarter, up around 66.4%.



The cost of sales increased around 18% year over year to $1,922 per ounce. AISC moved down 4% to $1,708 per ounce in the quarter.

Financial Position

At the end of the quarter, Barrick had cash and cash equivalents of $7,131 million, up 74% from the prior-year quarter. The company’s total debt was $4,726 million at the end of the quarter, essentially flat year over year.



The operating cash flow was $2.55 billion for the quarter, whereas the free cash flow was $1.58 billion.

Guidance

For 2026, Barrick anticipates attributable gold production to be in the range of 2.9-3.25 million ounces. For the second quarter of 2026, gold production is expected to be in the range of 730,000-770,000 ounces.



AISC is projected at $1,760-$1,950 per ounce for 2026. Cash costs per ounce are forecast to be $1,330-$1,470. The company also expects to see a cost of sales of $1,870-$2,070 per ounce.



Barrick expects copper production of 190,000-220,000 tons at AISC of $3.45-$3.75 per pound, C1 cash costs of $2.20-$2.45 per pound and cost of sales of $3.05-$3.35 per pound for 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a flat trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Barrick Mining has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Barrick Mining has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.