Why Barrick Gold (GOLD) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Barrick Gold (GOLD) ended the recent trading session at $19.04, demonstrating a +0.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

The gold and copper mining company's stock has dropped by 3.87% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Barrick Gold in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.29, showcasing a 52.63% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.66 per share and a revenue of $14.97 billion, signifying shifts of +31.75% and +15.86%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Barrick Gold. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 19.79% upward. Barrick Gold is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, Barrick Gold is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.39. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.86 of its industry.

Meanwhile, GOLD's PEG ratio is currently 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.63.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

