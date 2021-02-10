Why Baozun Stock Was Climbing Today

What happened

Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN), the Chinese provider of e-commerce services for multinational companies, was moving higher today, even though there was no apparent news about the company. The gains came as a number of smaller Chinese stocks rose by double digits, including Bilibili and Huya, indicating that investors may be rotating into the sector.

As of 3:08 p.m. EST, Baozun was up 9.8%, while the MSCI China ETF had gained 1.1%, even as the S&P 500 was nearly flat. That may offer further evidence of a rotation into Chinese stocks, although there was no specific market-moving news out of China.

So what

Baozun shares have been surging recently as the company announced two significant deals in back-to-back weeks. First came a strategic partnership with iClick, a Chinese online marketing company, which also included Baozun's taking a small equity investment in the company. Last week, the company followed that up by acquiring Full Jet, a peer in e-commerce services that will give it better access to the luxury market.

After years of middling results, Baozun, which has long seemed undervalued, may be getting "rerated" by the market -- the company is earning a higher valuation because of those forward-looking moves. Baozun may also be benefiting from a short squeeze, as nearly 20% of the stock's float is sold short.

Now what

If there was a reason for Chinese stocks' outperformance today, it may be because of anticipation for the Chinese new year holiday this Friday. This tends to be a major sales driver for e-commerce companies, which largely benefitted from the pandemic.

As for Baozun, the stock is now up more than 60% year to date. That's a big move on relatively little news, but the stock may be making up for missing out on the e-commerce rally last year, even though its growth was solid.

Looking ahead, the company's next earnings report is due out in March. Analysts are expecting 32% revenue growth in the fourth quarter to $526.2 million, and a rise in earnings per share from $0.38 to $0.50.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Baozun. The Motley Fool recommends Bilibili and HUYA Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

