Why Baozun Stock Popped Again Today

What happened

Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) were climbing for the second day in a row today, after the Chinese e-commerce services provider announced its acquisition yesterday of Full Jet Limited, a luxury-focused brand-management company in China.

The stock closed today's session up 9.6% after adding 8.5% yesterday.

Image source: Baozun.

So what

Baozun, which provides e-commerce services like warehousing, IT, and customer services to multinational brands like Microsoft and Nike, did not disclose a price tag, but said it was paying 12.5 times Full Jet's 2020 EBITDA.

The deal with Full Jet -- which works with brands such as Under Armour, Lacoste, and adidas -- will expand the company's customer base and add to its exposure in luxury brands. In the press release, Baozun noted that China's personal luxury market was expected to grow by 45%.

Baozun CEO Vincent Qiu said, "We are excited about the acquisition of Full Jet. Baozun and Full Jet share the ambition of helping international luxury and premium brand partners enter China's fast-growing e-commerce sector." He also said the combination would help the company unlock $3 billion in new gross merchandise volume over the next three to five years.

Baozun may also have benefited from a short squeeze over the last two sessions as nearly 20% of the stock is sold short.

Now what

Last week, Baozun also unveiled a strategic partnership with Chinese online marketing company iClick. That move, along with the Full Jet acquisition, it is helping Baozun consolidate its lead in e-commerce brand services, where it has about a 25% market share.

Baozun has underperformed in recent years, especially compared with other Chinese e-commerce stocks, but these moves seem to be drawing attention to this undervalued stock. Keep an eye on the upcoming earnings report as the stock looks ready to soar on the next piece of good news.

10 stocks we like better than Baozun

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Baozun wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jeremy Bowman owns shares of Nike. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Baozun, Microsoft, Nike, Under Armour (A Shares), and Under Armour (C Shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.