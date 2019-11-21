Markets
BZUN

Why Baozun Stock Fell Sharply Thursday

Contributor
Daniel Sparks The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Chinese e-commerce company Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) took a hit on Thursday. The stock was down about 19.5% as of 10:51 a.m. EST.

The stock's slide follows the company's third-quarter update, which featured revenue below analysts' average forecast.

A chalkboard sketch of a chart showing a stock price declining

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Baozun's revenue rose 35.3% year over year to RMB 1.5 billion, or $210 million. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $214 million during the period. The company's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share were $0.14 -- in line with what analysts were expecting.

Helping drive its revenue growth during the period was a 43% year-over-year increase in gross merchandise volume (GMV). Management said this was strong considering headwinds of "terminating our service agreement with one electronics brand and a challenging macroeconomic environment."

Now what

Management was upbeat about the company's momentum. In the company's third-quarter earnings release, Baozun CFO Robin Lu said, "We believe these solid results validate our strategic decision to both optimize our brand portfolio toward higher-quality growth and reinvest our profits to capture select emerging opportunities."

The CEO also noted that Baozun expects to convert "incremental GMV growth into revenue growth over the next few quarters as our service penetrates and new brand partners gradually ramp up operations."

10 stocks we like better than Baozun
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Baozun wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

 

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Baozun. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BZUN

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular