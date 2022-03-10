Why Baozun Is Crashing Today

What happened

Baozun (NASDAQ: BZUN) stockholders are seeing red today, to the tune of 16.2% as of 2 p.m. ET Thursday. Shares of China's e-commerce outfit plunged in response to its decline in revenue for the three-month stretch ending in December.

So what

While most companies are still climbing their way out of pandemic-driven lulls, Baozun is running into a headwind. The e-commerce solutions provider generated $497.9 million in sales for its final quarter of fiscal 2021, down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. CEO Vincent Qiu explained during the quarterly earnings call that "a weak consumption sentiment and constrictive government policies persist for China's e-commerce" in the wake of the coronavirus contagion.

The headwind is taking an even bigger toll on profits. Operational income was pared back to practically nil last quarter, versus operating margin rates of 9% for the comparable quarter a year earlier.

Now what

Overzealous selling is often a buying opportunity. But this may not be one of those times. Today's drubbing only extends what's become an 82% rout for Baozun shares over the course of the past twelve months as many of China's tech companies are contending with new regulations in addition to navigating the post-pandemic consumer environment.

While it's possible today's steep selling marks the absolute bottom for this stock's long-lived weakness, there's far too much risk here and far too little evidence that Baozun will be able to turn its business around anytime soon.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Baozun. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

