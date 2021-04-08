Why BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

BankUnited, Inc. In Focus

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) is headquartered in Miami Lakes, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 25.33% since the start of the year. The company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.23 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.11%. This compares to the Banks - Major Regional industry's yield of 2.65% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.3%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.92 is up 2.2% from last year. BankUnited, Inc. has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 1.77%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. BankUnited, Inc.'s current payout ratio is 45%. This means it paid out 45% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, BKU expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $3.11 per share, with earnings expected to increase 50.97% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, BKU is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BankUnited, Inc. (BKU): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.