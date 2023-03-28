Why Bank OZK is a Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock (OZK)

Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.9% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Bank OZK is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.99% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $218,080,439 worth of OZK shares.
Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Bank OZK is $1.36/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 01/16/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for OZK, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
OZK operates in the Banking & Savings sector, among companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), and Bank of America Corp (BAC).
Also see: Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks
ADTH YTD Return
IWM YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.