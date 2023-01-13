Why Bank Earnings Aren't What They Used to Be

This morning, in the first significant day of Q4 earnings releases, most of the high-profile banks released earnings that looked like beats, but that caused the stocks concerned to move lower in the pre-market. If you read that sentence with a growing sense of déjà vu, you are neither alone nor are you crazy. You have heard it before; in fact, you have heard it many times over the last few years.

Hopefully what you have learned over that time is not to read too much into bank earnings.

It is tempting to assume that the performance and words of High Street banks, as those with their fingers on the pulse of both consumers and businesses, carry extra weight when it comes to assessing the state of the economy. Indeed, I have written in the past that they did, but that is no longer the case. What we have seen recently is that circumstances have rendered that insight both hard to decipher and of limited value should you be able to do so.

First, there is always confusion as to what the actual EPS number is when bank earnings are released. There are so many charges, credits, and adjustments involved in bank earnings that each release has to be “adjusted” so as to be comparable to the average of analysts’ forecasts that make up the “expected” numbers. The problem here is that if everyone is using a different set of assumptions and allowing for different “exceptional” circumstances in their calculations every quarter, an average of the estimates is essentially meaningless. To judge its worth and accuracy, each guess has to be looked at individually to compare the assumptions and adjustments to those in the actual report. The spread between various estimates is often so wide that an average tells you nothing.

Then there is the fact that for banks like JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), and Citi (C), which all reported this morning, trading profits make up such a big percentage of their overall performance. That makes estimating the overall EPS just about impossible, while simultaneously reducing the significance of the actual number. Trading profits may define a bank’s quarter, but they tell us nothing about how the quarter was in the real world or how the next quarter is likely to be.

It should not be a surprise that the immediate market reaction to bank earnings is usually not about performance relative to those bottom-line averages. It is usually more to do with comments from management about what they see coming in the next quarter, but the last few years have shown that even that has limited value. They set the tone for analysts’ estimates going forward but as noted, those estimates are at least irrelevant and possibly misleading.

In the past, I have considered the general statements about expected economic conditions that often accompany bank earnings as the most significant thing in them, but those have lost their luster recently. Anyone who looks at the market’s implied Fed funds rate over the next six months, or the stock market action since October, knows what Wall Street believes will happen this year. Both of those things clearly point to a belief that the Fed will stop rate hikes fairly soon, and that while there probably will be a recession this year, it will be mild as a result. So, when JPM and others say they expect just that in their forward-looking statements, nobody should really be surprised.

With bank earnings even more confusing than ever, and with the most important information in them being clearly telegraphed elsewhere, they are of very significance, mattering mostly for holders of the individual stocks. But even there, investors should pause before assessing the numbers.

As we saw with Citi this morning, all of the above makes it hard to assess the quarter immediately. That stock dropped significantly initially, the bounced back when other things were factored in, then started to head lower again as even more things were considered. The net result is that it has gone nowhere, which is probably about right if no one really understands what the earnings mean.

The upshot is that while bank earnings are still noteworthy, they should not form the basis for decisions or quick judgements on the banks’ stocks themselves, let alone for anyone’s broader portfolio. Over the next few trading days, as they are analyzed in detail and we get non-financial earnings that will provide context, some degree of significance may become clear, but for now investors should just keep calm and carry on.

