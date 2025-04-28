Why Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Banco Santander-Chile in Focus

Headquartered in Santiago Chile, Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 30.01% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $1.01 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 4.1%. In comparison, the Banks - Foreign industry's yield is 3.84%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.65%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.01 is up 77.5% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Banco Santander-Chile has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 9.01%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Banco Santander-Chile's payout ratio is 29%, which means it paid out 29% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

BSAC is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $2.15 per share, with earnings expected to increase 14.36% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that BSAC is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

