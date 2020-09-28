Markets
BLDP

Why Ballard Power Systems Stock Just Popped 5%

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) are glowing green today, after the fuel cell pioneer announced an agreement to partner with commercial vehicle parts supplier Mahle to develop and commercialize "zero-emission fuel cell systems to provide primary propulsion power in various classes of commercial trucks."

Ballard stock is up 5.3% as of 1:35 p.m. EDT on the news.

Magnifying glass over a map of Germany

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Ballard is gaining a powerful partner in Mahle. The 100-year-old German auto parts maker semploys 77,000 workers at 60 production locations around the globe, and does about $14 billion in annual sales, producing parts that it claims are eventually incorporated into "half of all the vehicles on the world's roads."

Mahle's also been involved in supplying fuel cell vehicle parts for more than 10 years, contributing such parts as air intake systems and air filter solutions.

Now what

Ballard will be primarily responsible for designing the fuel cell stack and overall fuel cell power system, while Mahle will focus on such peripheral matters as thermal management, power electronics, and system assembly.

In its press release announcing the collaboration, Ballard said teaming up with Mahle will help it to compete for a piece of "the $100 billion annual total addressable market for commercial truck engines," and cited "EU policies ... mandating zero-emission powertrain solutions" as providing a tailwind as it enters this market.

10 stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ballard Power Systems wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â 

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLDP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular