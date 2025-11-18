Why Bain Capital Is Selling Shares of This Biotech Stock Now

Key Points

Sold 122,106 shares of Pharvaris N.V, reducing position value by $21.23 million

Post-trade holding: 3,181,275 shares valued at $79.37 million

Position now accounts for 5.27% of AUM, ranking as the fund's 4th-largest holding

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC reduced its stake in Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) by 122,106 shares, a net position decrease of approximately $21.23 million, according to a November 14, 2025, SEC filing.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated November 14, 2025, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC sold 122,106 shares of Pharvaris N.V. during the third quarter. The transaction lowered the fund's position value by $21.23 million, with the post-sale holding now comprising 3,181,275 shares worth $79.37 million at quarter-end.

What Else to Know

The fund trimmed its Pharvaris N.V. stake, which now makes up 5.27% of 13F assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:HTFL: $419,004,998 (27.81% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NAMS: $304,851,488 (20.23% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CDTX: $289,290,002 (19.20% of AUM)

NASDAQ:PHVS: $79,372,811 (5.27% of AUM)

NASDAQ:OLMA: $67,002,310 (4.45% of AUM)

As of November 14, 2025, shares of Pharvaris N.V. were priced at $23.55, up 14.6% over the past year; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 5.01 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $1.53 billion Net Income (TTM) $-180.84 million Price (as of market close 11/14/25) $23.55

Company Snapshot

Pharvaris N.V. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative oral therapies for rare diseases, with an emphasis on hereditary angioedema. The company leverages proprietary small molecule technology to address significant unmet medical needs in the rare disease space. Its strategic approach centers on advancing differentiated assets through clinical development to capture market share in targeted orphan indications.

Pharvaris N.V. develops small molecule therapies for hereditary angioedema (HAE), including PHA121 (a bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist), PHVS416 (an on-demand soft capsule for acute HAE attacks), and PHVS719 (an extended-release tablet for prophylactic use).

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, investing in research and development to advance its pipeline through regulatory milestones with the aim of future commercialization.

Primary customers are expected to be healthcare providers and patients affected by rare diseases, particularly those suffering from hereditary angioedema.

Foolish Take

A recent regulatory filing revealed that Bain Capital, an investment management firm, sold more than $21 million worth of Pharvaris stock during the third quarter (the three months ending on September 30, 2025). Here's what this means for average investors.

To begin, it's important to note how Pharvaris stock has performed, as that often reveals important context of why an institutional investor has bought or sold a stock. In the case of Pharvaris, the stock has soared in recent months. Shares are up more than 50% in the last six months and are hovering near its 52-week high of $26.33.

Given the stock's excellent performance, it's highly likely that Bain simply took profits on its Pharvaris position. Indeed, Bain's total value of Pharvaris stock has actually increased quarter-over-quarter. At the end of the second quarter (the three months ending on June 30, 2025), Bain owned approximately $58 million worth of Pharvaris stock. That figure has increased to $79 million at the end of the third quarter, despite Bain's sale of some 122,000 shares.

In summary, this transaction looks like portfolio management -- profit-taking -- rather than a significant shift in sentiment. Retail investors shouldn't shift their view on Pharvaris stock due to this transaction.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing their holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical: A company developing drugs that are still being tested in human clinical trials and not yet approved for sale.

Pipeline: The portfolio of drug candidates a pharmaceutical company is developing through various stages of research and trials.

Prophylactic: A treatment or medication intended to prevent disease or medical events before they occur.

Orphan indications: Diseases or conditions affecting a small population, often targeted by special drug development incentives.

Bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist: A type of drug that blocks bradykinin B2 receptors, potentially reducing inflammation and swelling in certain diseases.

Hereditary angioedema (HAE): A rare genetic disorder causing recurrent episodes of severe swelling in various body parts.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



