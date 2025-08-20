Markets
BIDU

Why Baidu Stock Wilted on Wednesday

August 20, 2025 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Veteran Chinese tech giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) looked rather tired to equity investors on Wednesday. They didn't seem wowed by the company's latest earnings release and expressed this by collectively trading their American depositary shares (ADS) down by almost 3%. This was a steeper fall than the 0.2% endured by the bellwether S&P 500 index.

Top- and bottom-line slides

Baidu's second-quarter results, published well before market open that day, revealed that the company's revenue slumped by 4% year over year to 32.7 billion yuan ($4.55 billion). That was slightly below the consensus analyst estimate of 32.9 billion yuan ($4.58 billion).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Person resting their head in their hand is staring at downward-trending graph on a laptop.

Image source: Getty Images.

The decline and miss might have been more pronounced had it not been for the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-boosted offerings. Baidu quoted CEO Robin Li as saying that its AI Cloud business "continued to deliver robust and healthy revenue growth, supported by our strengthening full-stack AI capabilities and comprehensive end-to-end AI products and solutions."

It didn't help push the bottom line higher, however, as non-GAAP (adjusted) net income fell by 35% to just under 4.8 billion yuan ($668 million). On a per-ADS basis, the company's profitability was 13.58 yuan ($1.89). On the bright side, this was a bit higher than the average analyst estimate of 13.33 yuan ($1.86) per ADS.

Motoring into a better future?

In its earnings release, Baidu pointed to AI as a potential engine of growth. On the subject of engines, it also clearly has high hopes for the robotaxis coming from its mobility unit, Apollo Go. It said that it is a leading company in robotaxi markets with both left- and right-hand drive regimes.

Should you invest $1,000 in Baidu right now?

Before you buy stock in Baidu, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Baidu wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,781!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,588!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Baidu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIDU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.