Markets
BIDU

Why Baidu Stock Popped 10% Today

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Chinese internet search giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) are on another tear Tuesday, rising another 10.6% through 2:25 p.m. EST. Partly, this appears to reflect investor optimism over Baidu's plans to enter the red-hot market for electric vehicles in China.

But it's also partly thanks to Wall Street and its analysts.

Origami dollar folded into an arrow pointing up

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

This morning, market researcher OTR Global announced it has upgraded shares of Baidu, reports TheFly.com. It's not a huge upgrade, just from negative to mixed -- or, roughly speaking, from sell to hold. Still, the upgrade reflects a lessening of pessimism surrounding the stock. And curiously, it doesn't seem to have much to do with Baidu's plans to enter the car market.

Rather, reports TheFly, OTR is basing its upgrade on hopes that ad spending in China is picking up in Q1 2021 and on a belief that Baidu will grab share from its competitors in this rising market.

Now what

Is this reason enough to buy Baidu stock, though? I'm actually not certain it is. Consider: In 2019, before the coronavirus, Baidu generated $3.2 billion in positive free cash flow from its business. In 2020, already mostly recovered from the fallout of the virus, the company looks like it probably got back on track to get close to that number again. Although the year's final quarterly results aren't out yet, on a run-rate basis, I see Baidu generating perhaps $3.1 billion in cash this year.

Weighed against the company's $74.9 billion market capitalization, though, that still works out to a more than 24 times free cash flow valuation on the stock. Unless Baidu's venture into electric vehicles generates a whole lot more growth than the 18% or so annual growth Wall Street currently expects from it, Baidu stock still looks pricey to me.

10 stocks we like better than Baidu
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Baidu wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Baidu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIDU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular