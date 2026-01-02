Why Baidu Is Soaring Today

Key Points

Baidu filed to bring its chipmaking unit public on the Hong Kong Exchange.

The filing appeared to alert investors of hidden value in the Chinese tech giant.

However, the strong gains may be more than warranted, based on the unit's most recent valuation.

10 stocks we like better than Baidu ›

Shares of Chinese tech giant Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) were soaring on Friday, up 13.1% as of 12:00 p.m. EDT, with "China's Google" reaching its highest stock price since mid-2023.

The catalyst for today's move was Baidu's confidential filing for an initial public offering of its in-house semiconductor chip design firm, Kunlunxin.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The move is thought to unlock value for the tech conglomerate, which may be undervalued based on a sum-of-the-parts calculation.

Is Baidu's chipmaking arm undervalued?

Baidu submitted a filing on New Year's Day to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, later confirming that it intends to list Kunlunxin's shares on the Main Board of the exchange. Of note, Baidu is estimated to own about 59% of its chipmaking subsidiary, and intends to keep the company as an owned subsidiary even after listing Kunlunxin's shares.

Reuters reported that Baidu's most recent financing round for Kunlunxin was at a valuation of around 21 billion yuan, which equates to roughly $3 billion. So, if Baidu investors had neglected Baidu's chipmaking subsidiary as just a part of its internal business, the filing might have made investors realize more value was hiding underneath Baidu's corporate umbrella, which spans the company's core search, self-driving, cloud and other AI-related business lines.

But it's strange Baidu was up this much on the news

It's a bit strange that Baidu's stock price rose so significantly today based on that news. After all, Baidu's market cap increased by about $6 billion today. So, assuming that investors hadn't factored in the valuation of Kunlunxin as a stand-alone subsidiary, one would expect Baidu to rise by only half that amount.

Still, the semiconductor sector was rallying hard today, even outside of the Reuters story about Kunlunxin. Enthusiasm over AI, next week's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and other bullish analyst notes could all be factors.

Baidu actually saw revenue and profit declines in its recent earnings report, but has recently sought to disclose more about its smaller but fast-growing AI businesses. It appears the IPO of Kunlunxin is part of that effort.

Yet while AI growth is good to see, weakness in the core digital advertising space is a bit worrisome. Baidu's new AI ventures will take lots of investment, so a declining core business is search advertising puts these new units on the clock to deliver profits at scale.

Should you buy stock in Baidu right now?

Before you buy stock in Baidu, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Baidu wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $505,641!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,283!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 974% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 2, 2026.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Baidu. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.