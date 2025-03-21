Why Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $94.54, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Shares of the web search company witnessed a gain of 5.15% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 12.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.79, reflecting a 35.14% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.34 billion, reflecting a 0.64% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

BIDU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.08 per share and revenue of $18.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.27% and +1.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.61% increase. Right now, Baidu Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Baidu Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.73.

Investors should also note that BIDU has a PEG ratio of 2.23 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Services industry stood at 1.3 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.