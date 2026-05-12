Why Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $140.01, marking a -3.96% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had gained 30.15% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.81%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 18, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.87, signifying a 26.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.66 billion, up 4.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.21 per share and revenue of $20.02 billion, which would represent changes of +7.46% and +10.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.28% lower. Baidu Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.76. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.76.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.