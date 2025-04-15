Why Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $84.55, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the web search company had lost 16.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Baidu Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.79, marking a 35.14% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.34 billion, down 0.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.08 per share and revenue of $18.73 billion, which would represent changes of -4.27% and +1.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.06% upward. Baidu Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Baidu Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.46. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.47.

Investors should also note that BIDU has a PEG ratio of 2.02 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.18.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, positioning it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BIDU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

