Why Badger Meter (BMI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Badger Meter (BMI) ended the recent trading session at $157.86, demonstrating a -0.8% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow's shares have seen a decrease of 1.19% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Badger Meter will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 18, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, up 22.73% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $182.86 million, showing a 14.93% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.40 per share and revenue of $749.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +8.28% and +6.57%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Badger Meter. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Badger Meter is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Badger Meter is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.78. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.97.

It is also worth noting that BMI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.