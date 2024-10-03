Why Badger Meter (BMI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Badger Meter (BMI) closed at $218.86, marking a -0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.04%.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow's shares have seen an increase of 12.62% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 17, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.01, showcasing a 14.77% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $208.48 million, showing a 11.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.10 per share and a revenue of $821.88 million, demonstrating changes of +30.57% and +16.81%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.13% upward. At present, Badger Meter boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Badger Meter is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.21.

Also, we should mention that BMI has a PEG ratio of 2.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Instruments - Control industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.37.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.