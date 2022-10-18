Why Babylon Holdings Stock Plummeted by 15% Today

What happened

Next-generation healthcare company Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) was hardly the picture of health on Tuesday. The company's stock took a more than 15% tumble on the day, due largely to a dilutive new share issue.

So what

Before market open, Babylon updated investors about that issue, which was first announced on Monday. The digital healthcare services specialist said that it had received $80 million in total subscriptions. These were offered in a private investment in public equity (PIPE) round for investors.

Babylon was offering the subscriptions at just over $0.42 per ordinary share of the company. All told, it is selling just under 190 million of the shares, up from the nearly 146 million announced on Monday.

Two of those subscribers are well familiar with Babylon. The company said that entities affiliated with its two largest institutional investors, Swedish investment companies Kinnevik and VNV Global, were among the issue's initial subscribers.

The PIPE round is anticipated to close on or about Thursday, Nov. 3.

Now what

Babylon said that it aims to utilize the proceeds from the issue "to fund the ongoing development of its digital-first platform and services for managing population health, working capital" and, utilizing boilerplate language from many companies that have issued new stock, it added that the monies could also be devoted to "other general corporate purposes."

None of this was heartening to investors, considering that it currently has less than 344 million shares outstanding, a number that equates to a market cap of just below $191 million. No one likes dilution, no matter how much potential they think their investment might hold.

10 stocks we like better than Babylon Holdings Limited

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Babylon Holdings Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.