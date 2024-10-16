Why B2Gold (BTG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

B2Gold (BTG) closed the most recent trading day at $3.30, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had lost 1.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of B2Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion, indicating changes of -10.71% and +0.52%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.32% decrease. Currently, B2Gold is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, B2Gold is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.2. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.53.

Meanwhile, BTG's PEG ratio is currently 1.84. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Mining - Gold industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

