Why B2Gold (BTG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

B2Gold (BTG) closed the latest trading day at $2.92, indicating a +0.34% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold, silver and copper miner had gained 7.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of B2Gold in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 8, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $1.95 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.57% and +0.9%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.93% increase. As of now, B2Gold holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, B2Gold currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.28, which means B2Gold is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that BTG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.43. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.76.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.