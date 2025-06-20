Why B2Gold (BTG) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

B2Gold (BTG) closed the most recent trading day at $3.64, moving -1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.51%.

The gold, silver and copper miner's shares have seen an increase of 12.12% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of B2Gold in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $2.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +218.75% and +56.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for B2Gold. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. B2Gold is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, B2Gold is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.24. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.26 of its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

B2Gold Corp (BTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.