Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Rising Today

What happened

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were rising 6.8% as of 12:05 p.m. EST on Monday. The gain came after the company provided its third-quarter update earlier in the morning.

So what

Axsome posted a net loss of $34.9 million, or $0.93 per share, in the third quarter. That was a little better than the average analysts' estimate of a net loss of $0.95 per share. The company didn't generate any revenue in the quarter.

Image source: Getty Images.

While this bottom-line result was better than expected, the biotech stock probably enjoyed an even bigger boost from Axsome's encouraging pipeline update. In particular, the company stated that it thinks the deficiencies identified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the regulatory filing for AXS-05 in treating major depressive disorder (MDD) are addressable.

The FDA was originally scheduled to make an approval decision on AXS-05 in treating MDD by Aug. 22. However, it informed Axsome on Aug. 20 that its review would not be completed by that date. The FDA recently told Axsome that there were two deficiencies related to analytical methods in the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls section of the New Drug Application for AXS-05.

Now what

Axsome could have another key catalyst on the way. The FDA set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of April 30, 2022, for its review of AXS-07 in treating migraine. However, the agency told Axsome that date could slip if it can't complete an inspection of a contract manufacturing facility due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

10 stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Axsome Therapeutics wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Axsome Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.