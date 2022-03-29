Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today

What happened

This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. For the second day in a row, the biotech's stock notched a double-digit rise in price, advancing to close the day nearly 12% higher. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares.

Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders. Axsome is paying $59 million for Sunosi, and under the terms it will also fork over the royalties from the drug's net sales in the U.S.

Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton was impressed enough by this to bump his price target on Axsome stock to $77 per share, from his previous $71, while maintaining a buy recommendation.

"Net sales for the product this year were [around] $57.9 million and it has a reasonable growth rate of [roughly] 104% [year over year]," Howerton wrote in a new research note.

"We see little downside to the acquisition and expect the [company] to pay off the investment in a few years," he added.

Truist Securities prognosticator Joon Lee also got more bullish on Axsome, with a price target lift to $100 from $90 while keeping his buy recommendation intact. Lee pointed out that the biotech also has good future potential with its pipeline, which happens to be complementary to its new drug:

"The [Sunosi] deal is strategic as we expect approval of AXS-05 and AXS-07 for [major depressive disorder] and migraine and 37% to 50% of MDD and migraine patients have comorbid EDS."

