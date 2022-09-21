Why Axon Stock Is Still a Buy Today

Axon (NASDAQ: AXON) has built an incredibly successful taser and body camera business, layering in software as a service in recent years. But the company's future is bright because it can now bundle these products together in long-term contracts. Here's why I still like this stock long term.

