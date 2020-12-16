Why Axon Enterprise Stock Just Dropped 6%

What happened

Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN), maker of stun guns and body cameras for police, are diving in early trading Wednesday, down 5.7% as of 10:20 a.m. EST.

You can thank JMP Securities for that.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

This morning, analysts at the San Francisco investment bank cut their rating on Axon stock from outperform to market perform, as reported by TheFly.com.

According to JMP, Axon is heading into 2021 well positioned to profit from sales to law enforcement, with the nation's biggest "electroshock weapons business with Taser" and a growing body cameras business besides. However, the analyst also believes that Axon's advantages are priced into the stock at its current valuation of 12 times trailing sales and 11 times the analyst's best guess at 2021 sales.

Now what

And that's being kind.

Looked at even more skeptically, at a recent valuation of $8.2 billion, Axon trades for a staggering 745 times what it is expected to earn next year, and infinity-times the net loss it's expected to incur this year. Granted, there are other valuations one might apply to Axon. Personally, I'd value the stock on free cash flow rather than either sales or earnings under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). But even by that metric, Axon costs more than 850 times anticipated 2020 free cash flow, and nearly 86 times next year's projected cash profits.

Long story short, the case of Axon is one of "great company, overpriced stock" -- and I wouldn't buy it.

10 stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Axon Enterprise wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.